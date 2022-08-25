Mini-grants support innovative education in Vigo County

Later this year, Pamela Runyan's sixth-grade science students at Sarah Scott Middle School will take an imaginary journey through space and build various 'space tools' necessary for their cosmic adventure.
The project, "We've Got you Covered, Wolowitz!" is made possible through a $750 grant from the Vigo County Education Foundation.
It is an engineering project that not only gives students a better understanding and appreciation of the solar system, but it also connects to real-life design and engineering, Runyan wrote in her grant application.
Howard Wolowitz, a character on The Big Bang Theory television comedy, is an engineer. "It's like a little joke in the classroom," Runyan said.
A lot of her students call her Ms. Frizzle, after the character in The Magic School Bus.
In her classes, she focuses on project-based work. "That's what science is. They learn by doing," said Runyan, who has taught at Sarah Scott for eight years; she's been a teacher for 22 years.
VCEF awarded 147 mini-grants for classroom enrichment opportunities to Vigo County School Corp. teachers Wednesday. The grants totaled nearly $88,000.
“All of these mini-grants are made for $750 or less, and it is amazing to see what great teachers are able to accomplish with that amount of money,” says Jane Nichols, VCEF executive director.
The past two years, the COVID pandemic limited some of those learning experiences.
But this year "feels like a normal school year," Nichols said. "Everyone is very excited ... and they are raring to go with these new opportunities."
The grants "are filling the gaps in funding. We have a great, strong curriculum, but it needs to be supplemented in creative ways," Nichols said. "This is the best way of really allowing teachers to infuse their classrooms with creativity and innovation, making school memorable."
As a VCEF board member stated during Wednesday's program, the teachers who obtain grants "are making magic happen in the classroom," Nichols said.
Students in Runyan's classroom can look forward to a space odyssey adventure, of sorts.
As part of their studies, students will make rocket gliders and warming stations for astronauts. They will compete with their projects, for example, "who is going to reach Mars."
Other activities in her class have included hydroponics and composting. "There is something going on in my room all the time," Runyan said.
Students often tell her how much they enjoy her class, sometimes several years after they've taken it. One student once told her, "You are the reason why I want to go into the medical field."
Through the latest grant-funded project, she hopes students will have a better understanding and appreciation for what it takes to send humans to space and how engineering is essential to go there.
"They will also see that there are many different fields of engineering that they might be interested in pursuing in their future," she wrote in her application.
Since 1984, the foundation has granted nearly $3 million to schools and programs within the Vigo County School Corp.
"This is a testament to the generosity of businesses and individuals in our community, and the belief in providing the best educational opportunities for our students," Nichols said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
