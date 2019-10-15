The next presentation of Mingle with the Mayor, a monthly program which provides an opportunity for community members to meet with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, is scheduled 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St.

The goal of Mingle with the Mayor is to break down barriers and allow for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and have refreshments. 

Complimentary refreshments will be sponsored by Springhill Village.

