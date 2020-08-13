Million's Crab to open in Terre Haute this fall

Million’s Crab plans to open its first Indiana restaurant in Terre Haute.

The seafood eatery is slated to open in mid-October at 5601 S. U.S. 41, in a building that previously housed a Chili’s and a Boston’s The Gourmet Pizza.

“This will be our first restaurant in Indiana. We like the community and think there is a lot of potential,” said Commi Tong, marketing director for Million’s Crab, which has restaurants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and New York.

The restaurant is expected to employ 12 to 15 workers, Tong said.

Million’s Crab is the offspring of two major Cajun seafood chains, Juicy Seafood and Naked Crab.

“It is like the Naked Crab with Louisiana style food, and even if you don’t like seafood, you can come in for other dishes. It is like the Juicy Seafood, where seafood is boiled inside a bag and you can use your hands” to gobble down the seafood. The menu includes snow crab, king crab, clams, mussels, shrimp and more.

Tong said the business plans to offer seafood, including lobster.

That’s where the name Million’s Crab came from, Tong said.

“We want to be bigger than Red Lobster, so we use a Crab instead of a lobster” for the restaurant logo, Tong said.

Once the store has completed required inspections, Tong said the business plans to be open Monday to Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m.

