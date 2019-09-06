$8 million for project at 181st lost to border wall

Tribune-Star file photo/Joseph C. GarzaAirmen talk about the 181st Intelligence Wing's capabilities during a July 2014 public expo at the 181st in Terre Haute. Funding for an $8 million small arms range at Hulman Field was to be released in February 2020 will be delayed or canceled as President Donald Trump's administration shifts about $3.6 billion from U.S. military construction projects at home and abroad to construction of a southern border wall.