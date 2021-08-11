Military aircraft coming to Terre Haute

Starting Aug. 16, Terre Haute residents will see the presence of nearly 40 military aircraft as part of a military exercise.
"If anybody lives on the east side [of Terre Haute] you are going to have fun, just look outside," Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport-Hulman Field, told the airport's board of directors Wednesday.
"It is going to be loud, with [night flights] so the take-offs will be loud, but when they land you will not hear [the aircraft] as much as they do not use as much power to land," Hauser said.
Military aircraft including C-130, F-15, F-16, V-22 Osprey and Boeing P-8 will take off from the airport at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and land in the night, according to airport officials.
It is part of a military exercise, Sr. Master Sgt. Joseph Pearison of the 181st Intelligence Wing told the Tribune-Star.
The event "will take place around Aug. 16-27, with 700 people attending the event," Pearison told the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau in an Aug. 5 letter seeking funding support for two events, which includes a reunion in September. The CVB approved $2,500 on Tuesday.
Hauser said the airport is asking military police and airport police to ensure the airport's parking lot remains open for through traffic.
"One thing we know will happen, as soon as people hear these aircraft, the parking lot will fill up" as people park to watch the aircraft, Hauser said. "We know people will come in and park."
Josh Thompson, general manager at Hoosier Aviation, said the company will add five fueling trucks to its usual two fueling trucks. Thompson said he expects to have 100,000 gallons of fuel sold daily.
The aircraft will fly to Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Urban Training Facility.
The second event coming to the airport will be Sept. 10 and 11 and is a celebration of 100 years of aviation, with a special celebration open to current and former Indiana Air Guard members at the airport, Pearison said.
About 500 people will be attending, and participants for both events are staying in local hotels, Pearison wrote to the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Other business
In other business, Kelsey Veatch, finance manager, said the airport has 57 percent of its 2021 budget remaining.
In 2022, the airport intends to re-side four buildings at the airport at an estimated cost of $480,000. Veatch said $240,000 could be added to the 2022 budget under special projects and $240,000 paid from the airport's Rainy Day fund, which has about $650,000. The project could also be funded fully under a special projects budget line, whichever the board determines for the 2022 budget.
The 2022 budget is projected to be 2.7 percent — about $88,000 — higher than the airport's 2021 budget, Veatch said. The biggest increases will likely be in health insurance. The airport last year had a 9.3 percent increase in health insurance costs, however, final numbers for any increases will not be known until September, Veatch said.
Hauser told the board Terre Haute Regional Airport/Hulman Field remains the third busiest serving Indiana. He referred to Federal Aviation Administration tower operations, which includes traffic advisories, spacing, sequencing, and separation services to aircraft.
During the week of July 6, Hulman Field had 403 tower operations, behind Indianapolis with 481 and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (formerly Standiford Field) with 443 tower operations.
"We are way over Columbus and Cincinnati," Hauser said. "So in July, we were always third or fourth" for tower operations, he said. The airports with higher operations, Hauser said, have FedEx (Indianapolis) and UPS (Louisville International) cargo facilities and fly in all weather conditions.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.