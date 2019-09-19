Miles to lead T.H. Boys and Girls Club

After 33 years of coaching college and professional football — and many moves in between — Trent Miles says it’s time to settle down in Terre Haute and focus on his family.
The Terre Haute native and his family moved back to the community this summer, and he’s also been named the new chief executive officer of the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.
The THBGC board of directors announced his hiring on Thursday, and Miles will begin his new duties Oct. 1.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity and look forward to a long and great relationship with the Club,” said Miles, 56, a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Indiana State University. He looks forward to working with the board and carrying out its vision for the organization’s future.
He will oversee the day-to-day operations as well as focus on strategic initiatives for the Club, including expanding its programming, community partnerships and fundraising.
Miles comes from a long football coaching career at the collegiate and professional levels. Most recently, he was as an assistant offensive coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and was a part of the Super Bowl LII Championship staff. He also served as head coach for the Georgia State University and Indiana State University football programs.
He enjoyed coaching and “I felt pretty good about everything in that regard,” he said, and he has no regrets. But, “It was becoming way too difficult for my children to continue to move.” Coaching in the NFL, especially, involves moving “quite a bit.”
His family decided “it would be in the best interest of our children to come back to Terre Haute and start anew,” he said. The family never sold their Terre Haute home, where they lived while he was ISU’s football coach.
His daughter, Kaylee, who is in eighth grade, has changed schools six times, he said. His son Noah, is in his third state and third school in three years. Other family members include his wife, Bridget, and children Anna and Charlie Elizabeth.
“We said it’s time to put the coaching career away and move back to a great place ... Terre Haute,” he said. “It’s time to put our children first.”
After he moved back to Terre Haute, the opportunity at the THBGC “happened. It worked out great for us,” he said. “I grew up in the club, where my dad [Chuck] was a board member. I was a board member when I coached at ISU.”
Dave Friedrich, president of the THBGC board, said in a news release that Miles “has dynamic leadership experience and numerous connections that will assist the club in reaching our goals.”
After former Club CEO Nate Green stepped down earlier this summer to pursue a career as a full-time NBA basketball official, the THBGC board conducted a search, and there were more than 20 applicants.
The board believed Miles’ history with the club and the community made him “the best fit and the best person for the position,” Friedrich said.
Miles stated that as a young kid growing up in the club, he was around such role models as Max Jones [former executive director], Jack Smith, Jimmy Smith, Larry Bird and Terry McGee. “You just want to give all you can to make it a special place for our youth to grow today,” he said.
He wants young people who are THBGC members to have a positive impact on society.
Asked his goals for the Boys and Girls Club, Miles said, “We want to make it stronger, we want to make it better for the community and we want to raise money. We want to do a great job of fundraising to support our after-school programs and take the Club in the direction the board wants it to go.”
He also wants to have a strong relationship with the Vigo County School Corp. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about the new superintendent,” Miles said.
