Miles leaves Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club

Trent Miles has resigned as chief executive officer of the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club to take a position with the Louisiana State University football staff, Boys & Girls Club officials have confirmed.
Miles last day at the club was Jan. 14, said Bobby Moore, the club's director of operations and interim CEO.
Miles, who will be LSU's senior offensive analyst, had been the Boys & Girls Club's CEO since fall 2019.
Earlier this month, Miles told club staff that "his passion is football and he missed it," Moore said.
The organization's board will conduct its annual meeting Friday and how the club will proceed will be discussed, Moore said.
Moore expressed confidence in the agency's future.
"We have people moving in the right direction," Moore said. "We have a lot of good people in place who continue to do the work that is required."
Last year, the Boys & Girls Club relocated its main operations and after-school program to Meadows Elementary. Its basketball program is at 13th and Locust streets. The club serves more than 2,000 members each year, Moore said.
Dave Friedrich, board president, said a search for a new CEO likely will begin in the next week or two.
"Trent left the club in better shape than he found it. He dealt with some very difficult times with COVID; he was able to navigate a football program and a basketball program and start a summer day care program at Meadows School during COVID. I think he was successful at doing that," Friedrich said.
The LSU opportunity was something "he felt he couldn't turn down for he and his family," Friedrich said.
Looking ahead, the club's future at Meadows Elementary has yet to be determined, Friedrich said. When the club moved there, "We assumed Meadows was going to continue to be an elementary school."
The Vigo County School Corp. has decided to close Meadows as an elementary school and repurpose the facility.
The club has formed a committee and will work with the school district to determine "if that is going to be the best place for our permanent home or if it's someplace else," Friedrich said.
As far as the location at 13th and Locust streets, "I think our long-range plan is to find another facility and to sell 13th and Locust," Friedrich said. "It's just too expensive for us to operate."
Prior to joining the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, Miles had a three-decade football coaching career at the collegiate and professional levels. He was as an assistant offensive coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and was a part of the Super Bowl LII Championship staff. He also served as the head football coach at Georgia State University and Indiana State University.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
