Mike Morris notches national triathlon title

Vigo County Commissioner Mike Morris has a new title: “National Champion.”
Morris finished first in his age category in the inaugural USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival, which was April 28 to May 1 in Irving, Texas.
The longtime avid runner, who is a president of the Wabash Valley Road Runners, ran 3.1 miles (5K) then cycled 12.4 miles (20K) and ended the triathlon by running another 1.5 miles (2,500 meters).
He finished with a time of 1:26:41, winning the championship in his age category of 70 to 74. He is 71.
“I have done these triathlons for years, locally in Indianapolis and in different places across the state. I have also competed in probably eight national championships and two world championships, one in Switzerland and another in Canada,” Morris said.
“I have been fortunate enough to be a good runner and a descent cyclist, and I just sign up to go and compete as well as I can,” he said.
His previous best performance was a fourth place finish in the 2017 ITU Multisport World Championships held in Penticton, Canada.
Morris ran for the former Wiley High School, both in cross country and track, and ran cross country for one year at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. He then got away from the sport until he was 33.
“I started getting fat and putting on weight, so I started running again,” he said.
“Obviously, I have competed for a long time. It is an interesting feeling being a national champion, a title I will hold for a year until they hold the next race,” Morris said.
“I have been close but no cigar, so now I have a target on my back,” he said.
By winning the championship in Texas, Morris is now qualified to compete in the Multisport Triathlon World Championship in Ibiza, Spain in 2023. He plans to be there.
