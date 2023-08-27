Every once in a while, a story finds me instead of me finding it; one so interesting that I have to tell it, or, at least, try to re-tell it. Although this tale hits fairly close to home, is over a century old, and has no happy ending, its primary character, Vincent Wisniewski, deserves to be remembered, even though there is no one left alive to tell us a single thing about him.
Vincent was my wife’s great-uncle, one she knew only through the condensed accounts given to her by her mother. As far as we know, there is only one photograph of him, for he died at age 18 in the spring of 1921, memories of him now relegated to yellowed newsprint and a simple gravestone at Riverside Cemetery in Clinton.
It wasn’t the flu that took Vincent, wasn’t a traffic accident, wasn’t even a mine mishap that claimed so many other young men’s lives at a time when death and picking coal went hand-in-hand. Rather, he was killed in the doorway of a feed store, the victim of a shootout. And that’s only part of the story …
I knew Vincent’s younger brother, Ignatius — Igg, as he preferred — as an old bent man who would arrive at Joanie’s parents’ home for some family dinner or Christmas gathering, nearly always wearing an ancient hound’s tooth sport coat, to sit silently at the end of a couch, an opened newspaper leaving only his legs and shoes to talk to. He was a quiet, very introspective man who said very little but seemed to hear nearly everything, the calm in the eye of his own grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s noisy storm.
To be sure, what happened to Igg’s brother was tied to the Volstead Act, that wildly unpopular and unsuccessful federal law that executed the 18th Amendment to the United States Constitution. It, of course, enacted Prohibition, which spectacularly failed as a social experiment between 1920 and 1933, and Vincent, already a Vermillion County coal miner, but who still lived with his parents on North Seventh Street, either cooked his own bootleg whiskey or acted as a middleman for someone who did.
As my wife’s mother told it, Vincent was simply walking down the street when, caught in the crossfire of feuding moonshiners in some sort of turf war, bled to death on the sidewalk; it was April 25, 1921. There was little doubt that what my mother-in-law passed along was all she had been told of Vincent’s death, and since the shooting took place a dozen years before she was born, that legend became fact.
Yet, according to one newspaper story, now available through the wonders of an ancestry search engine, Vincent was apparently killed after a transaction over the whiskey he was selling to three other men went badly, and, as if the waters were not already muddied enough, there remain two conflicting narratives as to what actually happened that evening.
The first, told to the police by Vincent’s father, Joseph, and Igg, who was just 16 at the time, included the startling fact that they had been standing with Vincent near the door of a store at Blackman and Water streets, hardly a stone’s throw from the Wabash River. They said that three men — later identified as Charles Gubelman, Harley Murphy and Luther Atterson — drove up in a car, that two of them got out and had said only a “few words” to Vincent before they drew their guns and fired. All three fled the scene in the car, heading south along Main Street.
Within a matter of days, Gubelman and Murphy were in custody, and a second explanation for the shooting was given. Gubelman admitted that it was his shot that killed Vincent, but that he and Atterson had drawn Vincent’s fire first. In no account was it mentioned that Vincent’s weapon was recovered at the scene.
Atterson proved to be the most elusive of the three assailants and was on the lam until May 3; he was shot in the leg by detectives and apprehended after stalling his car on “Vinegar Hill” (apparently the incline that leads up from the Wabash River in Terre Haute near First and Ohio streets). From a St. Anthony Hospital bed a while later, Atterson admitted he was involved in the Clinton shooting, and amiably mentioned that he held the police “blameless for shooting him.” It was reported that he was, “… friendly and freely discussed the case.”
Whether Vincent was gunned down with hardly a word said, or he fired at the men who killed him, or the shooting was initiated after the trio refused to pay for the whiskey — as one newspaper reported — or whether Vincent had refused to allow his assailants the “taste” they wanted before the purchase (at $7 a gallon), as yet another report claimed, will never be known. Gubelman, who took a plea on a charge of manslaughter and was already a resident of the state reformatory in Pendelton, testified in the cases of the other two men. It was Atterson, by the way, who said that he initiated the sale of the “white mule,” driving from Mt. Carmel, Illinois, to Clinton and taking Gubelman and Murphy with him for protection in case there was “foul play.”
Interestingly, a story in the “Garrett Clipper” for January 23, 1922, also mentions that three of the jurors in the Vigo County trial of one of Vincent’s assailants were women, and they had been “accepted” for the first time in a murder case.
What would have happened to Vincent had he not been killed all those years ago? What would have he become, and who would he have been? Certainly, he could have ended up in prison himself, but it’s just as likely he would have been like the tens of thousands of others who daily violated the Volstead Act, an eventual family man and decent citizen.
The greatest lesson for me as I looked into Vincent’s story came as I read the front page of the “Muncie Morning Star,” for September 29, 1921, the day it carried a small story about Gubelman being found guilty. With not a fraction of an inch to spare, the paper that day showed me that not everything about those “good old days” was that good.
Among the headlines was a story about film comedian Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle being charged in the death of his girlfriend. Another was about a state probe into the Ku Klux Klan’s political influence in the state, and yet another described an Oklahoma mail train theft. There was also a story about a minister in Joplin, Missouri, who had supported his wife and three children by running moonshine, and an account about the bank at Shipshewana, Indiana, being robbed for the seventh time. Another rather lurid tale was about a Massachusetts woman who had disappeared on her honeymoon, her body found in a Connecticut lake tethered to an anchor, and that same page also carried a story from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, where a school board had demanded its female teachers wear longer skirts, and had banned silk and satin in their new dress code.
Vincent’s death — and each of those stories — are caught up in the history of the times. Some are uncomfortable to discuss even now, but they are history nonetheless.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are available at some local stores, or at Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.