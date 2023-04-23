We drove without the noise of radio news, nor even a bit of quiet music, my wife and I, last weekend. It seems that what we were seeing through a quite messy and dusty windshield more than occupied us enough as we followed a series of snaking and narrow state highways to a wedding in tiny Michigantown.
“What color are those redbud trees,” I asked her as we motored past a particularly brilliant roadside display somewhere east of Crawfordsville, not far from Colfax, which I had never been to before. “They really aren’t red,” I added.
She agreed, and said, “I think they are more red-violet,” and I immediately began to wonder if there was such a color, that is until she added that there most certainly is, in fact, a Crayola crayon that goes by the name; it was first introduced in 1949 and is in the rouge family.
Although this spring has been a mixed bag of both the good and the bad, it seems to me that the redbuds have been abnormally colorful, and our trip through Parke, Montgomery, Clinton and Boone counties, all having their own claims on beautiful scenery regardless of the season, bore that out. The first two counties seem to feature wandering streams and wooded gullies, while the latter two are mostly pancake flat, but one common denominator on that day seemed to be those redbuds, some co-mingling with the creamy white-yellow blossoms of companion dogwoods and/or the lime green leaves of budding oaks and tulip poplars. For good measure, we took a different route home, and the roadside color of Hendricks and Putnam counties hardly disappointed us either.
Redbuds take me back to a childhood in my northern Vigo County woods, perhaps as much as a favorite mushroom-hunting stick and the patched knees of my cuffed blue jeans. It seems that our home place was alive with the smallish (rarely taller than 25 feet) but hard-wooded trees, which are also known for their heart-shaped leaves and smallish brown seed pods. My late acquaintance Marion Jackson wrote in his splendid “101 Trees of Indiana” that redbuds have “beautiful rose-pink to purple-red” flowers, possess “dark yellow-brown” heartwood, and have no “economic value” despite being good for the fireplace. They are found in virtually every one of the state’s 92 counties.
Marion also pointed out in his notes that the redbud is still called a “Judas Tree” too, a reference to the belief that Judas Iscariot hanged himself from one after his betrayal of Christ. Another source, however, says the redbud is often referred to as the “love tree,” in reference to its leaf shape, no doubt, and yet another says that part of the legend about Judas was that the tree’s original white blooms turned pink in shame for what he had done.
Cercis canadensis, our native Eastern redbud trees, can be found from New York to Florida and as far west as Texas; they tolerate most soils — although they don’t care for heavy clay — and are often called an “understory” tree, since they grow under the crowns of much taller neighbors; they do not tend to be long-lived.
As I normally do when I’m interested in something I’ve seen flying through or growing in my woods, I asked an expert about redbuds. Scott Namestnik, chief botanist at the Natural Heritage Data Center (housed at the Division of Nature Preserves at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources), who helped me in a piece about bittersweet last December, says the trees are interesting, although he doesn’t exactly know why they tend to have “clusters of flowers arising along the branches,” something I find unique. He sure knew plenty of other things though.
“I’m not sure how many people know that the flowers of redbuds are edible. They taste to me like sweet peas, which makes sense since they’re in the pea family. But it’s something I share when I lead hikes and we come across a redbud, and people are often surprised to hear this and see me eat a few flowers,” Scott says.
Namestnik, 46, has his degree in botany, with an emphasis on environmental science, and first became interested in the field while taking a high school class on the latter subject. “I knew I had an interest in the environment and in being outside, but I thought I wanted to be an architect,” Namestnik says. After growing up in Painesville, Ohio, and graduating from Miami University in Oxford, he went to Missouri’s Department of Conservation, and from there to northern Indiana as a consultant, and from there to our DNR. He spends much of his time in the field and enjoying a life in the outdoors.
Scott’s emphasis in our conversation was that redbuds are certainly a much better choice for landscapers than the varieties of decorative pear trees that have grown so popular, but with one caveat: “Redbud is a better choice for landscaping than Bradford pear. With that said, in some places redbuds are considered aggressive and are controlled to encourage more diverse natural systems. Who knows where the redbuds that are used in landscaping are originating from. It’s possible, perhaps likely, that many are brought in from areas outside of Indiana, maybe from very far away, and that we’re introducing non-local genotypes into our landscaping. That’s probably okay, but when that non-local genotype gets into natural systems, we don’t really know what the long-term impacts could be.”
When I mentioned to Namestnik that I always notice redbuds growing along the edges of woodlands and farm lanes and railroad right-of-ways, he said, “They’re said to be somewhat intolerant of shade, so they do well in fields and on woods edges, but are fewer in shaded conditions. I’ve mentioned that they’re controlled in some situations. One of those is in glade restorations, where they respond to clearing by growing abundantly. Since the goal of glade restoration is open conditions, land managers have to control them when they respond to the opening of the canopy.”
Within a week or two, the unique color of redbuds will be blown to bits by the kite-worthy spring winds, but not before they run through a full gamut of extremes. I have seen the flowers frozen in sudden April cold snaps, creating rose-colored ice art, and I have also seen them covered by carpenter and honey bees, even big bumblebees that are supposedly unable to reach redbuds’ nectar with their too-short tongues. Yet, just today, as we drove into town, I mentioned to Joanie that the trees along the road were fading and that a mostly cloudy week would do them no good.
When we think of spring, it is the color green that most comes to mind, but this season is also about its purples and pinks and even red-violets, so I am proposing here and now that “Redbud” makes for a well-named crayon too.
Contact the writer at hickory913@gmail.com; his web page is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are available in some Wabash Valley stores and on Amazon.com.
