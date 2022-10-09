I was encouraged to see butterflies, a lot of them, on my walk to the creek a few days ago. What with Florida nearly blown away, and the West still on fire, and us being told to be on the lookout for the lanternflies that are eating up our forests, I would have hardly been surprised had the butterflies I usually find in abundance to be gone too. As with most news this past year, it seems only fitting.
But, they were there, not the flashy monarchs I often find on the ironweed that grows along that stretch, although I did see a few, nor the last of the swallowtails, which are pretty well gone by now anyway. But rather, I saw cabbage whites, and orange sulphurs, and common buckeyes, all smaller, delicate butterflies that love the asters and goldenrod and sneezeweed I find in a thin uncultivated garden of sorts that grows along the creek’s western banks.
In fact, there were so many butterflies, Aphrodite fritillaries and silver-spotted skippers among them, that on that sunny and cool second day of the month, some places appeared to be moving by a force other than that created by a gentle breeze.
Had you asked me a summer ago if I thought monarchs, in particular, were in desperate trouble—the International Union for Conservation of Nature now says they are “endangered”—I might have questioned that idea; it seemed to be a great summer for monarchs—any butterfly, actually—in my little rural world last year. I saw monarchs in abundance, taking so many photographs of their brilliant oranges and blacks that I didn’t feel I could possibly take another that would interest anyone.
This summer, however, has been different. I saw a few zebra swallowtails, as early as very late winter, even several bright orange question marks with spots of snow still on the ground, but my garden, for the most part, never saw the butterfly traffic I was hoping for, particularly missing the swallowtails I saw in great numbers a year ago.
Honey Creek Middle School seventh grade Science teacher, Nancy Cundiff Padan, a wonderful photographer, intrepid hiker of the great outdoors, and bird lover, says she’s noticed a dearth of monarchs and swallowtails too. “Yes, it’s been down, without a doubt. All of the dark swallowtails have been scarce.”
Although Padan, like all of us, hopes against hope that the IUCN’s warning is not as serious as one at our federal level, and points that her observations are not “that scientific,” I asked her about butterfly numbers because I know she is outside, practicing what she preaches. “There are definitely irruption years when certain species have incredible years,” Nancy reminded me. “We had an irruption of painted ladies about five years ago, and it was awesome. My painted ladies and American ladies together this year won’t tally both hands. It’s scary,” she adds.
Nancy went on to tell me that she had seen both monarchs and viceroys in equal numbers this summer too, but neither in big numbers, something that I have noticed too. In fact, people who say that they are seeing monarchs may, in fact, be seeing viceroys. Although not closely related, viceroys are considered a “mimic” for the larger more celebrated monarchs. A tell-tale black line that crosses the hindwings of viceroys, and their slightly smaller statures are the main differences, but their caterpillars and host plants have little in common; it is said their taste is not nearly as palatable for predators as monarchs either.
Amanda Smith, the co-founder of Indiana Nature, LLC, and a central Indiana nature educator, has been collecting data on monarch butterflies (as has Padan) through the “Great American Indiana Nature Lepidoptera Project” for nearly six years, and she says that although monarch populations are worrying, they are probably being affected by changes in our climate. “I think there could be some shifts in population totals due to weather. We’ve had later snows in the last several years (in 2021 had one that happened in mid-April)… How this translates regionally should be studied, but I think unpredictability in weather patterns along with warmer temperatures throughout the migration route of northbound monarchs could result in their numbers being low in our area initially. Monarch numbers build upon each other with each brood. If reproducing adults were low in Indiana in May to July, then our numbers during that time overall would reflect that, and they did.”
Smith says that despite monarch numbers jumping more this fall, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be concerned about them, or about other species. For instance, she says the Imperial moth, one of our largest and most beautiful insects, has “seen a very serious and concerning decline.” She adds that declines in firefly populations are real, as well, but “since they don’t all go somewhere and sit still for us, we don’t have solid numbers” on what we’ve lost.
“I see butterflies as biological indicators, like amphibians are,” Padan adds. “They are very sensitive to problems in the environment, so a healthy population is a great sign for an area. When their populations drop off, it could be a sign that something is happening that we may not yet realize,” she adds.
In the next few days, just as I am to send this story into the world, we will feel the first frost of the season; I presume the cold will enact a natural toll on our butterflies. As essayist and poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil writes in an entry on monarchs in her “World of Wonders,” …even wings can’t guarantee a smooth flight.”
Soon, we will be kicking up fallen leaves as we walk, and on warmer days in late fall I will see a few hackberry emperors clinging to the rough bark of their hosts, perhaps a few tiny metalmarks and fiery skippers too. For me, seeing butterflies in the fall leads to a marriage of poetry and science, and since it was those tiny cabbage whites on one blue-skied afternoon that inspired these thoughts, I’ll leave you with a stanza from Mary Oliver’s “Seven White Butterflies”:
“Seven white butterflies/delicate in a hurry look/how they bang the pages/of their wings as they fly/to the fields of mustard yellow/and orange and plain gold …”
