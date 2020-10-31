Parke County writer and Terre Haute Tribune-Star columnist Mike Lunsford’s seventh collection of stories, “This Old World,” was released by Shade Tree Press in October. Many of Lunsford’s stories, virtually all published as his “Off Season” and “Sidelines” newspaper columns, have been re-worked into six previous books, the most recent being “Field Notes and Other Stories” (2017).
Lunsford will be signing copies of his book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Kadel’s Hallmark.
Editor and writer Jim McGarrah — author of “A Temporary Sort of Peace” — says of “This Old World”: “We are reminded throughout of the simple joy that comes from simply living. Lunsford is both pragmatic and optimistic, and that’s not an oxymoron.”
Titled after a phrase his grandfather used, Lunsford’s newest book contains 53 of his stories.
For more information about purchasing “This Old World” (224 pages; $15), interested readers can visit mikelunsford.com for a list of area shops and stores that will stock it, or can email him for a signed copy at hickory913@gmail.com (shipping and tax will apply).
“I wasn’t sure that a year like the one we’ve had was the best time to release a new book,” Lunsford says, “but I’m proud of the result of the hard work that went into getting this one out. I just hope that we can get back to normal pretty soon, and I can get out to signings and book events. My readers have been faithful to me and the Tribune-Star is always very supportive, so I felt the time was right.”
Lunsford is a retired English and American History teacher and has been a columnist and feature writer for the Tribune-Star since 2005. He lives with his wife, Joanie, in rural Parke County.
