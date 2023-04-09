Despite the sweat that rolled down my forehead and stung my eyes, I was content as I worked one afternoon last week. It was unusually warm, and I was a bit overdressed, and I had taken my younger grandson outside to pick up the countless twigs and limbs that fell in the recent windstorm. We formed a pretty efficient Mutt and Jeff team — he with his red plastic wheelbarrow, and me with one I inherited from my dad — until his interest was diverted by his grandmother, who came out of the house to take him down the road to watch grain bin corn pour into the open bed of a neighbor farmer’s grain truck.
How could I have been cheerful when I was hot and tired and knew that I was barely scratching the surface on a list of chores as long as my arm? Well, for one, I was with my grandson, and his endless questions and happy chatter made the work more bearable. I also knew that instead of picking up a few loads of branches and twigs and pine needles, I could have been picking up what was left of my house. For some time to come, I am sure, my neighbors and I will be mindful that the strong wind and driven rain and pea-sized hail we had one fearful evening as March handed itself over to April —and the small clean-up from it — was nothing when compared to the devastation faced by those who live not so far south of us.
April is an odd month, one that is marked by both the annual tempests of two seasons crashing together, and one that sees raindrops plop from the gentlest buds of flowers and trees to the tunes of croaking wetland peepers. It is, most often, the month of Easter, which recognizes both a most horrific death and the most optimistic promise of new life.
It is, according to one source, a month on which virtually every one of its days is designated to celebrate something special, and in which no less than 14 monthly observations are noted.
Although I forgot to celebrate “National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day” on April 2 and “Deep Dish Pizza Day” three days later, I have no intention of allowing “Grilled Cheese Day” (this Wednesday) or “Newspaper Columnist Day” (the 18th) to slip by unnoticed. Also of special interest to me is “Earth Day (the 22nd), “English Muffin Day” (the 23rd), “Tell a Story Day” (which doubles as “Babe Ruth Day” on the 27th), and, of course, “Arbor Day” (the 28th).
Of greatest interest to me, however, and thankfully, to my mate too, are several other worthwhile celebrations. Besides April being “National Frog Month” (we love the spring songs of our frogs), and “National Humor Month” (we all need to laugh more), and “National Kite Month” (I have nothing but fond memories of a childhood spent flying them), it is also “National Poetry Month,” “National Card and Letter Writing Month,” and “Keep America Beautiful Month.” The very first week of April was also “National Library Week,” but the two of us — and our grandsons — seem to celebrate that every time we walk through the doors of the libraries we regularly visit in three different counties. What a great freedom we enjoy by being able to do that.
I’ll save the celebration of poetry for later, but if anyone should be a fan of “National Card and Letter Month,” it is my wife. Letter writing and card sending are lost arts now as email and texts have changed things in a more convenient but impersonal way. No one has said that taking the time to handwrite a note to an ailing friend or post a thank you for a favor given must be both instantaneous and easy, so Joanie and I believe receiving a card in the mail is a wondrous thing, but sending one off gives a bit of pleasure too. I have to type my letters — one is waiting to be answered on my desk now — because my handwriting is poor, but I tough it out with birthday and get well cards.
A few weeks ago I wrote about the bane of roadside trash, which makes “Earth Day” and “Keep America Beautiful Month” even more important to us. Although they eventually fell out of fashion, I remember several often-repeated “Keep America Beautiful” television ads that seemed effective years ago. A public service ad that was incredibly popular in the 1970s brought a lot of attention then to cleaning up after ourselves, but I hardly think we’ve learned our lesson.
I have bemoaned the loss of poetry to our culture in a number of columns over the years, but since schools (I don’t believe poetry qualifies as a test-worthy “power standard”) tend to emphasize it less now than ever before, I still have to plug for it when I can, as I do “National Poetry Month.”
Ironically, a media post I saw a few weeks ago, this one by online friends, Randy Wright, the Parke County Historian, and Ron Barnes, reminded me of just how much poetry used to be seen and heard on a daily basis. Alongside a story about Parke County receiving state historical markers in a September 23, 1937, edition of “The Indianapolis Star,” was a poem by “The People’s Poet,” Edgar Guest. How I miss the newspaper era when poetry and recipes and community news columns from every one-stop-sign town were available and popular.
April is indeed many months rolled into one. It is a month in which the bluebirds have returned from a few years’ absence to the wood line just below my cabin. It is one in which I am grateful beyond words that we were not struck with tragedy, yet saddened by what befell our neighbors just a few counties away.
Unprecedented news draws us to the television and unprecedented storms keep our eyes to the skies. But as the poet, Nancy Pastan says, “A whole new freshman class of leaves has arrived/ on the dark twisted branches we call our woods/turning green now — the color of anticipation.”
