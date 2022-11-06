As peaceful as the falling leaves outside my cabin window are this morning, I had to shake off a sort of annual autumn melancholy as I sipped a cup of coffee. I think it is only natural to see the ends of things by mid-fall, particularly since we can now look down into our woods through trees that just a week ago were still colorfully and fully decorated.
The poet, William Cullen Bryant, wrote that autumn was “… the year’s last, loveliest smile,” and I’d hardly argue. It’s wonderful scent, which is actually the decaying sugars and organic compounds of decomposing leaves, is a harbinger of cold wind and spitting snow. I’m not sure I’m ready for either of those quite yet.
With that being said, I have found no one who has yet to say that this hasn’t been a memorably colorful fall — one to take great joy in. Where I come from, a county-wide festival that used to take place right at the time leaf color was at its peak, has suffered through years now of still-green trees serving as backdrops to its covered bridges. This fall was different, however, reminding us of autumns years ago when leaf color was at the height of its glory and co-mingled with the scents of boiling bean pots and curing varnish, frying sausage and stone-milled corn.
In fact, nearly everywhere we’ve gone over these past few weeks has led to a memorable drive. Just a few weeks back, Joanie and I headed to Owen County for a day of walking and waterfall gawking. Had we never gotten our boots dusty or seen the first drip of a tumbling creek, we’d still have thought our time on U.S. Highway 231 toward Spencer, and our return on State Road 46 toward home worth our time.
I’ll say more about that day soon, but when I think of it, nearly every October trip down our own county road or back a field lane for an evening walk, each foray into my own dry woods, was postcard worthy.
Last week, I stopped for just a few minutes at the site of the old Markle Mill in North Terre Haute. The roar of the water pouring over the spillway after a bit of rain the night before was peaceful, but so too was the reflection of the trees along Otter Creek in the serene pool of the mill pond. Even then, I could tell that I had missed their splendor at its best.
Why this fall proved to be so colorful wasn’t only luck or the result of merchant’s prayers — although both may have been factors — but rather that of a few scientific factors colliding at just the right time. Purdue University’s Dr. Jingjing Liang, associate professor of Quantitative Forest Ecology, tells me that this autumn saw a combination of forces come together when they mattered most.
“It’s a complex bioclimatic-physiological system that governs the change of foliage color,” Liang said last week, as I carried on about the beautiful hues of my tulip poplars and hickories. He should know: He is also a coordinator for the “Global Forest Biodiversity Initiative,” which manages the world’s largest tree-level forest inventory database.
“According to the weather report,” Liang says, “this summer in Indiana was generally warmer than usual, but with less rainfall than usual. This anomaly in temperature and precipitation could have promoted the production of chemicals in tree leaves associated with brilliant colors, such as anthocyanin and carotenoids.” But he went on to say that factor alone was not the only reason we enjoyed the near-iridescent landscapes we witnessed last month; good fortune certainly came into play as well.
“We were lucky as there were fewer severe weather events this year, such as major storms, strong winds, excessive rainfall, and/or other defoliating events like hails,” Liang added. “We were also lucky as there may be fewer other defoliating agents this year, such as insects and diseases. I am not an expert in these areas, but I would guess that if we had massive tulip tree aphids, as we did some years back, you could not have seen the beautiful color on your tulip trees this year.”
With that in mind, who could forget the dropped leaves and sticky “honeydew” that befell poplars a few summers ago? Since a young, but now tall tulip (yellow) poplar stands over my cabin, I was keenly aware of it and its black soot-like mold.
But memories like that are in the past, and even as I am now in the month-long routine of fertilizing my fall lawn with chopped leaf litter and dragging tarp after tarp to our hillsides, and of cleaning gutters and blowing off walks each day, I know I’ll continue to imagine the brilliant orange of a crabapple tree near my garden. I’ll also recall the golden grove of young sugar maples that lines a path into our woods, see the deep reds of a stand of sassafras saplings that borders a field just south of our house, and see the coppery beeches that hold on to their leaves well past the time most other trees have shed theirs.
Autumn remains my favorite season, and although it seems that I may get a bit more reflective the longer it runs toward winter, I’ll remember the color of this fall for a good while.
You can contact the writer at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com.
