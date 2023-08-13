As is typical, we decided to take our grandsons outside for an adventure one recent afternoon, mainly to get a little fresh air, although we took in quite a warm and muggy dose of it. Sometime after lunch, we loaded the boys up, drove a few miles, tightened our shoe laces, and took off on a short hike along a trail that runs southwest out of town.
It is pleasant and smooth and easy walking there, so don’t get the idea that we challenged ourselves much; we didn’t intentionally work up the sweat that soon ran into eyes and soaked our shirts. With a promise of a treat afterward, we just enjoyed the crunch of our shoes in the gravel, the slight whiff of moving air that managed to rustle the trees, and the chattering conversation we had about poison ivy and superheroes and a book we’d finish later that day, one in which an unusually cranky school principal flies around in his underwear.
Somewhere along the way my younger grandson picked up a pair of leaves, one a yellowed hackberry and the other plucked from a low-hanging tulip poplar limb. We didn’t know why he held the leaves with great care, and we didn’t ask, for he often has both his own agenda and his own stories to tell. A child needs to touch and feel nature, needs to look at it up close, smell it and hear it, to understand it, so we thought his souvenirs might end up going home with him too.
His attraction to the leaves were a sort of validation for his grandmother and me that this outdoor laboratory session trumped a late afternoon on the couch with a television as a companion.
A sweaty hour or so later he still had the leaves with him as we sat in the chill of a local coffee shop to sip water and cool off before we headed home, and Joanie finally asked him about his companions. This little guy already has one imaginary friend that he searches for with binoculars through his house’s east-facing windows, so we weren’t even a little surprised when he told us that one of the leaves — the hackberry — was his friend, “Scag,” and he was simply using the larger leaf as a bed.
He also went on to explain that Scag, apparently named in honor of my riding lawn mower, was 39 years old and was going to go home with him when his dad was expected to take the boys off our hands a few hours later. Sure enough, the leaves were still in his hand when he climbed onto his backseat perch, although by then his friend was a bit wilted and worse for wear.
Our grandsons have considerably different personalities, a trait we celebrate. The older, who was doing his fair share of complaining about the heat that day, yet decided over and over to run well out ahead of us, was quite a sloppy, sweaty mess by the time we headed to cooler climes. Even though he has a pretty active imagination himself, he reminded his brother time and time again that what he had in his hands were just leaves, and they should be left behind. But the little guy was adamant: Scag was going home with him, and that was that.
It was not a great time just then to talk about trees as our friends, for it hadn’t been very long since a series of terrible storms had passed through our area leaving a path of splintered wood, amputated limbs, and leaking roofs. Although our place suffered little damage outside of some crumpled guttering and a few torn shingles, the boys saw their own yard and house damaged, particularly a favorite backyard tree — a big maple — among several others, a serious casualty. One of its massive branches luckily missed their house by less than half a foot when it fell in a great green heap.
It’s perhaps a bit early to make much of it to the boys, but I have two leaf collections from my days in a high school botany class to show off to them. Squirrelled away in a living room trunk, and now nearly a half-century old, the projects remain in excellent shape, their leaves still magnificently pressed (old “National Geographic” magazines did the trick) and identified on the pages of plain brown paper photo albums held together with yarn. In a sense, those collections, which grew and grew to well over 100 species, were one of the great accomplishments of my school years, old friends of sorts, complete with their scientific names, spelled out in Latin.
My grandson’s friendship with Scag reminds us that we can be — sometimes just as a way to while away a warm summer afternoon — great companions with what we find in the natural world. Although Scag passed away — he was 90 by the time he crumbled, my grandson says — it is encouraging to know that on our next trip to the park or our woods or that trail, he’ll have plenty of friends to choose from, plenty of reasons to be outside and listening to the leaves move in the breeze.
