It has become a tradition of sorts that I celebrate my birthday at just about the same time each year as the Indiana State University Speaker Series opens at Tilson Auditorium. This year is no exception, and the entire Wabash Valley, not just me, will receive a wonderful gift: author Emily St. John Mandel is the program’s first guest speaker tomorrow evening at 7 p.m.
As is also usual, the event is free of charge to the public, and those interested can meet the popular writer at her post-speaking reception and have their own books signed. Mandel’s much-acclaimed “Station Eleven” (2014, Knopf) was an international best seller, a National Book Award finalist, and spawned a popular HBO television series. Since then, the 44-year-old Canadian has produced two more of her six novels, “The Glass Hotel” and “Sea of Tranquility,” and she was honored with the Arthur C. Clarke Award. Locally, “Station Eleven” was the 2021 “Big Read” book of choice by libraries throughout the Valley, so she should have a corps of loyal readers on hand tomorrow night.
The Speaker Series — its inaugural season came in 1980 — has had a remarkably long and diverse run at ISU, with St. John Mandel just the first of four gifted and well-known guests to visit the community this academic year.
Each will be meeting with university students and faculty in a more intimate setting on campus before their presentations at Tilson, and they will join an impressive list of speakers who, over the years, have done the same, among them the discoverer of the lost Titanic, Bob Ballard, Watergate figure John Dean, best-selling author Mitch Albom, reporter and commentator Andy Rooney, boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, historian Candice Millard, film actress Marlee Matlin, and so many others.
Jennifer Cook, now “semi-retired” from her position as assistant director of Hulman Center, remains in charge of programming and directing the series, as well as the always-popular ISU Performing Arts Series, and knows that what Indiana State is offering to our community is special. “The charge we have been given is to make sure we bring in nationally-known speakers who offer unique life experiences and motivational topics, as well as have a value to our students and faculty and staff. What a great advantage that ISU opens this program up, at absolutely no cost, to the public,” says Cook, who has been at the school for 38 years.
The 2023-2024 line-up, shorter than in year’s past, certainly shows no decline in quality as former poet laureate of the United States, the observant and humorous Billy Collins, follows St. John Mandel to Terre Haute on Nov. 28, while author and professor Imani Perry visits on February 1st just as Black History Month begins. Revered ABC anchor and reporter, Bob Woodruff — severely wounded by a roadside bomb in Iraq and founder of the nonprofit Bob Woodruff Foundation that supports service members, veterans and their families after they return home from duty — delivers the annual Jamal Khashoggi address in honor of journalistic integrity on March 19.
Cook says of this year’s calendar: “I think we have a tremendous author in Emily St. John Mandel, and she will give us insights on writing, as well as her research. And I think Billy Collins will deliver a very lively presentation, and as former poet laureate is someone of great quality. Imani Perry in February brings a wealth of knowledge and information about Black history and all the things associated with Black History Month, which will be the focus of the night. Then we go to Bob Woodruff, and what a great connection he brings to our event. He was injured and he has been on the front lines, and for him to bring his experience, and to reflect on Jamal and the whole role of reporting will be tremendous. He was there; he lived it.”
Of special note for tomorrow’s appearance by St. John Mandel is that in place of a standard address from a podium, the author will carry on a “chat” with associate professor of Political Science, Linda Maule. Their discussion will center on the writing of “Station Eleven,” which has been described as “… an audacious, darkly glittering novel set in the eerie days of civilization’s collapse.”
Collins, whose newest book is a collection of 125 short poems called “Musical Tables,” has 11 other books in print, including “Whale Day” and “The Rain in Portugal.” His wonderful “Forgetfulness,” which particularly appeals to this writer, appeared in his book, “A Question About Angels.”
Perry, a professor of Studies of Women, Gender and Sexuality, and African and African American Studies at Harvard, won the 2022 National Book Award for nonfiction with her “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation.”
Woodruff, who has reported from around the globe, was embedded with the 4th Infantry Division in January 2006, when he and Canadian cameraman Doug Vogt suffered serious injuries in an explosion north of Bagdad; he was in a medically-induced coma for well over a month and overcame a lengthy and difficult recovery. Woodruff is the winner of the prestigious Peabody Award for his program, “Wounds of War: The Long Road Home for Our Nation’s Veterans.”
“I wish we could have a lengthier schedule of speakers this year, but I am very excited to know that we have four who truly want to come to Indiana State,” Cook says. “They are the kind of people we love, the ones who enjoy the informal time with our students and our audiences, and that is so integral to what we do.”
Cook also acknowledges that not every speaker invited to the series may, at first glance, appeal to the interests of local residents, but given the chance, those that might not be, as she says, “… in your wheelhouse,” could potentially become memorable.
You have to be there to find out.
