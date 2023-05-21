It was a too-warm spring day a few Tuesdays ago and the weeds were waist high, but I decided to go to the creek after an already long day to see what I could see.
I was tired from too much work in too much sun for too long, and I wasn’t even sure why or even how I convinced myself that sweating through my shirt again and adding more steps to my old, tired feet could be worthwhile.
But, as usual, it was.
If you have ever heard of Annie Dillard, then you know that I quote her on occasion; if you haven’t heard of her, you should pick up a copy of her Pulitzer Prize-winning “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek,” a book that one critic said convinces the reader that “seeing is a holy act.”
Dillard’s words about a spot in the Virginia Blue Ridge came to mind as I waded through the evening dust and itch to a place I have been to and written about countless times, a sandy spot on Big Raccoon Creek that holds for me the very definition of what a pilgrim does and is: “… a believer, a wayfarer, a traveler; a person who journeys to a sacred place.”
There is no cathedral on the creek, no altar or memorial, and getting there hardly requires an epic walk, for I drive part of the way to it down a field lane. It is, in fact, often a muddy and buggy place that to the casual eye sees little action nor change; yet, I often go there hoping to witness something interesting, perhaps even miraculous, and I am rarely disappointed. “It has always been a happy thought to me that the creek runs on all night, new every minute, whether I wish it or know it or care, as a closed book on a shelf continues to whisper to itself its own inexhaustible tale,” Dillard wrote.
It was fairly late by the time I got to the creek that evening, and the sun was fading fast in the west, its life there shortened by both a wooded hillside a half-mile away and the thin curtain of cottonwoods and hackberries and briars that forms a wall along the banks of the stream. I step through those trees as through a veil and nearly always surprise something — a muskrat or squirrel snooping along a sandbar, a soft-shelled turtle still catching some sun along the eastern bank, a crow that has decided to perch on one of the same bleached tree trunks that has jammed and altered the water’s course for a decade, a great blue heron hypnotized by the shallow stream in which it fishes.
On one of those logs I have accumulated many hours, at times sitting to eat a snack I have tucked into a shirt pocket, at others saddled with my camera to watch and listen for what is unexpected. At others I doze a bit in the sun and listen to the rhythms of moving water, and at times do little more than watch damselflies as they in turn seem to watch me. Most often, I am there earlier in the day to while away some time perhaps better used elsewhere, but I am encouraged by Dillard’s words: “Spend the afternoon; you can’t take it with you.”
On that particular day it took only a few minutes as I stood in the quiet of the place and watched the clear current turn gold and green in reflection of the sun, to notice an Eastern bluebird, then two — a mated pair — as they came, first one, then the other, to a haggard-looking maple tree that at one time prospered along the eastern edge of the stream. Now, it is a broken and rotted relic, pockmarked and cratered by woodpeckers into a sort of decaying apartment building, one cavity in which a nest has been woven by the birds.
I saw that each parent ran sorties into the woods, and each came back with something for the babies who were completely hidden deep in the safety of the tree. For a half-hour or so I watched the birds, on occasion tripping the shutter on my camera despite being across the creek, all the while amazed at the tireless teamwork they exhibited under the pressure of feeding their young. I never grew bored, although the longer I stood there to watch, I began to notice other storylines too: a palm warbler, a gorgeous bird, jumping between limbs high in the tree crown not 30 feet from the bluebird nest; a blue-gray gnatcatcher that darted into the scene for just a few minutes before moving on; a big carp circling a stump in surprisingly shallow water a few yards from the toes of my boots; a yellow swallowtail “puddling” in a spot of mud left by water that had risen in the last hard rain. That mud had already been well-trafficked, the tracks of raccoons and possums and deer left there within a day or two.
Although my empty belly grumbled and my back ached and the gnats had begun to discover my ears and neck, I almost resented the sun being so low that it was nearly dark when I stepped back into the tree line and headed for my old truck. The air had cooled, and I suddenly wanted a long-sleeved shirt or a campfire, and I heard the lonely, lovely call of a single wood thrush deep in the woods.
I drove home trying to think of something from Dillard’s book, from anything I have read, about such a day, a day that at least ended in delight when I had expected so little of it earlier. I had come to the creek without knowing the bluebirds were toiling there, and I knew the tiring effort to see them was worth it.
“Beauty is real. I would never deny it,” Dillard wrote in her book. “… the appalling thing is that I forget it.” An antidote for that, of course, is another day at the creek.
