The second Mike Hanna Street Vault will begin at 10 a.m.. Saturday, July 20, at the Indiana Track & Field Hall of Fame Museum, which is located in the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, 5353 East Margaret Drive.
Street vaulting, essentially pole vaulting in the streets, started in the early 1980s at the Indiana State Fair as well as in Cloves, California. It now is very successful at many venues including street fairs, county fairs, special gatherings and anywhere an elevated runway and pit can be set up.
The Terre Haute event is named for Mike Hanna, one of Indiana’s great vaulters.
Hanna won the 1963 IHSAA state title, breaking Billy Moore of Logansport’s record of 13 feet, 6 and 1/8 inches with a vault of 14 feet, 3/4 inches. He was the first Indiana high school vaulter to break the 14-foot barrier. While attending Indiana State University, Mike became the first vaulter to break the 15- and 16-foot marks. He was the Canadian champion several times and was a leader to make the 1968 United State Olympic team before an injury sidelined him.
The July 20 event begins at 10 a.m. with younger vaulters, with elite vaulters starting around 2 p.m. The latter group will include 2016 Canadian Olympian Kelsie Abbe, 2020 Olympic trials qualifiers Deakin Volz, Drew Volz and others.
Food trucks will be available, several restaurants are nearby and attendees should bring lawn chairs.
For additional information and/or entry form contact Marshall Goss 812-345-2121 or magoss@indiana.edu.
