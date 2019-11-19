Might a Vigo casino be smoke free?

An advocate for the American Lung Association said Vigo County may be the first entirely smoke-free casino in Indiana due to strong smoke-free workplace laws in both Vigo County and Terre Haute.
But a representative of one company seeking to establish a casino in the city said addressing that issue prior to obtaining a state license is premature.
“Vigo County would be the first smoke-free casino in Indiana,” said Nick Torres, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in Indiana.
“One of the key aspects of the statewide smoke-free air law that was passed in 2012 was that it had several big loopholes, exemptions in the law,” which included casinos, Torres said. “However, one good aspect of the law is that the legislature recognized that local communities should maintain their local control over protecting their workers and work force from second-hand smoke in the workplace.”
“Both the Vigo County commissioners and the Terre Haute City Council each individually recognized the importance of protecting workers for secondhand smoke and enacted local policy that says all workplaces, all places of employment must be smoke free.
“And a casino would certainly be a major place of employment,” Torres said. “That was one of the main reasons folks were so excited and voted so overwhelmingly to bring a casino to Vigo County for the opportunity for new jobs and economic development. That is why from the American Lung Association’s perspective, we are excited to see more quality jobs in smoke free environments for the workforce.”
Torres noted gaming states bordering Indiana such as Illinois and Ohio have laws requiring smoke-free casinos. Kentucky does not. If a casino were to locate in Danville, Illinois, it would be required to be smoke-free.
Torres said casinos can be designed, as has been done in Ohio, with easily accessible outdoor areas for smokers.
“This is a positive thing and something to take advantage of with the branding potential. Smoke-free casinos can be successful, as many companies vie for licenses in smoke free states such as Ohio,” Torres said.
‘Cart before the horse’
John Keeler, vice president and legal counsel for Spectacle Entertainment, which seeks to establish a casino in the city, issued a statement to the Tribune-Star on the issue.
“Spectacle is aware of the Terre Haute and Vigo County ordinances regarding smoking in public places,” Keeler said.
“At the present time, Spectacle and our branding partner, Hard Rock, are laser focused on successfully competing for the Vigo County License. To address operational issues at this time, before Spectacle is awarded the license, assuming we are so fortunate, is putting the cart before the horse,” Keeler said.
“If successful, we are committed to working with the local community, not only bringing a first-class gaming and entertainment venue to West Central Indiana, but also providing the many economic benefits, hundreds of jobs and substantial new tax revenues that will flow from Vigo County’s inland casino,” Keeler said.
The Indiana Gaming Commission has set Dec. 2 as the deadline to apply for the gaming license and submit proposals. Vigo County residents approved inland gaming in the county in general election this month. The casino referendum passed 15,145 to 8,729, a split of 63.44% percent in favor to 36.56% against.
Applying for the license requires a $50,000 fee, and the successful applicant would pay the commission a $5 million license fee. The state has set a $100 million minimum investment on the part of the operator. The Gaming Commission will award the license in the first quarter of 2020.
Local smoking laws
Vigo County’s Clean Indoor Air Ordinance first passed in 2006 and took effect on July 1, 2007 to prohibit smoking in all enclosed places of employment. At that time, smoking was not permitted in any bar or tavern that does not allow customers under eighteen (18) years of age to enter; does not employ any person under eighteen (18) years of age; and is not physically located within a business otherwise required to be smoke free.
Then in 2012, the county amended that ordinance, based on statewide changes, to prohibit smoking in bars, restaurants, retail stores, schools, convention facilities, shopping malls, bingo facilities, aquariums, galleries, libraries, museums and generally all areas available to and customarily used by the general public.
The city of Terre Haute in 2011 passed a similar ordinance, signed by Mayor Duke Bennett. It includes identical areas such as bars, restaurants, places of employment for “any enclosed area under the control of a public or private employer which employees normally frequent during the course of employment including but not limited to work areas, private offices, employee lounges and restrooms, conference and class rooms, employee cafeterias and hallways,” the ordinance states.
Mayor Duke Bennett said Tuesday “that would be a very phenomenal thing if we were able to pull that off,” with a smoke-free casino.
“The state laws and local ordinances, all of that has to be kind of hashed out, but that would be, I think, a great thing to be able to promote, because a lot of people don’t like that,” he said of smoking.
“A lot of people do like to smoke, I get that, but I think that would really add something to this location that others may not have,” Bennett said. “We have to see how that applies to state law. There has been a lot of discussion about that. It will shake itself out. I think that would be a great thing to offer people who want to come here to a smoke-free environment.”
Brandon Halleck, executive director of CHANCES for Indiana Youth and spokesman for its Vigo County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition, said the coalition was not for or against a casino, but now welcomes “the state’s first smoke-free casino and we are excited about the impact that will have as Terre Haute/Vigo County being a leader and further promoting a smoke-free work place environment.”
Halleck referred to a 2014 decision when the Indiana Supreme Court struck down an Evansville ordinance amendment that banned smoking in city bars and restaurants but exempted the Tropicana Casino. The high court ruling reversed a Vanderburgh County trial court decision that had upheld the 2012 city ordinance amendment.
All public spaces of the Tropicana Evansville complex are now non-smoking. Smoking is limited to designated areas of the casino and designated hotel rooms.
Halleck said Vigo County has a comprehensive clean indoor air work place law “that has protected Vigo County citizens for a number of years now. There are a group of folks who are going to bars and restaurants that don’t even remember what is like to have smoking in those establishments.”
“... As our local smoke-free ordinance is written, the casino will be smoke-free,” Halleck said. “The big picture is the casino has to be built here. Terre Haute has strict smoke-free air ordinances. We are excited that we have an opportunity to be a leader in the state. We sure don’t want to go backwards,” Halleck said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.