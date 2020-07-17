The Midnight River Run, presented by Riddell National Bank, takes place Friday, July 31, at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
Participants can choose a 1-mile run/walk or a 5k run/walk. This is a night race. The 1-mile starts at 10:50 p.m. and the 5k starts at 11:15 p.m.
Each year the Midnight River Run includes a high school team event where schools can compete to win money for their school running program. Each team must consist of at least four members. High school awards will be given for the top female and male teams.
The four fastest times from each team will be used for the team placement. Team members are eligible for individual age group awards. The school team with the lowest cumulative time will win $250, and the second place team will win $100 for their school running program.
There will be no race say registration for this race. Online registration closes July 26 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. If you are registering by mail, your registration must be postmarked by July 22.
Awards for age groups will be given this year, but there will be no awards ceremony.
The Midnight River Run is sponsored by Riddell National Bank, Pacesetter Sports, Athletico, B&T Drainage, B&B Foods, Timing MD, Abel | Sheehan | Reed, LLC – Attorneys At Law, Terre Haute Parks & Recreation, A-1 Sanitation, Morris Trucking, Graphic FX, One Source Rentals, High Tech Low Voltage, Pizza Hut, InfraWare, and YMCA of the Wabash Valley.
For more information or to register, check out the event on Facebook or at http://wvrr.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.