Wabash Valley middle school students showcased their problem-solving skills in areas of geometry, integers, square roots, and fractions to earn individual and team honors Saturday in the regional MATHCOUNTS competition at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Organized by the Indiana Society for Professional Engineers’ Francis Vigo chapter and Rose-Hulman’s Department of Mathematics, MATHCOUNTS is one of the nation’s largest and most successful education partnerships.
It increases academic and professional opportunities for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. Each student participates in three rounds of competition: Sprint, testing quickness to solve problems; Target, testing problem-solving skills; and Team, testing teamwork abilities.
More than 60 students were team members and alternates; they came from seven local schools.
Michelle Park, a seventh-grader from Saint Patrick School was the individual champion while Honey Creek Middle School sixth-grader Sonia Bavashi was runner-up.
Another member of Honey Creek’s first-place team was a sixth-grader, Ava Gonzalez, who placed seventh in the individual competition. Also helping the Bees to victory were eighth-graders Keegan Reedy, who finished third, and Yash Parikh, who was sixth.
Two other at-large eighth graders from the school also placed in the top 10 finishers: Grace Zuerner, fourth, and Ayush Bhattacharyya, eighth. The school’s team is coached by Bob Fischer and Richard Nail.
Park led St. Patrick to second-place honors, with eighth-grader William Shagley in fifth and key contributions from eighth-grader Matthew Kinne and sixth-grader Isiah Hellmann. The team is coached by Soojung Choi.
Woodrow Wilson Middle School eighth-grader Ronnie Henton showcased rapid math calculating skills to win the Countdown Round, a game show-type competition in Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall Theater among the top 24 individual place finishers. He defeated Park in the head-to-head championship round. Bavashi was third and Nathan Coich, an eighth-grader from Otter Creek Middle School, finished in fourth place.
Henton’s 10th place individual finish helped the Warriors take home third-place honors this year. Other team members were eighth-graders Sofia Imeri, who placed ninth; Ronan Hayes and Kelsie Paugh, both earning honorable mention honors. The team is coached by Colleen Sutliff.
The top teams and students will represent the Wabash Valley at the Indiana MATHCOUNTS contest on March 11 at Purdue University.
Other area middle schools with teams and alternate competitors this year were North Clay of Brazil and Vigo County’s Otter Creek, Sarah Scott and West Vigo.
The regional was organized by Rose-Hulman mathematics professor Leanne Holder, with assistance from faculty colleagues John Rickert, Mario Simoni, Simon Jones, and John McSweeney, along with Math Department administrative assistant Katie Lindsey and several Rose-Hulman student volunteers.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
