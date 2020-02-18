Middle school students advance to MATHCOUNTS finals

Fifteen middle school students from the Wabash Valley are advancing to the MATHCOUNTS state finals.
More than 120 students came together last Saturday to showcase their problem-solving mathematics skills in the regional competition at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Sixty-one students were members of teams from eight local schools, while more than 60 other alternate students filled an auxiliary classroom to complete problems.
For the 24th consecutive year, Honey Creek Middle School’s team placed first among eight schools in the regional. Woodrow Wilson Middle School placed second and Otter Creek Middle School was third this year.
All three teams will represent the Wabash Valley at the Indiana MATHCOUNTS contest March 14, once again at Rose-Hulman.
Honey Creek had the top six individual place finishers, led by Brady Exoo. Members of the school’s first-place team also included Christine Liu, second; Jusef Akgul, third; and Christopher Chow, sixth. Other state qualifiers for Honey Creek with top-15 finishes were Jessica Kallubhavi, fourth; Ethan He, fifth; Jenny Li, 10th; Raghav Bakshi, 11th; Justin Zheng, 13th; and Jeffrey Chen, 14th. The school’s team is coached by Bob Fischer, Chris Stanisz and Richard Nail.
Members of Woodrow Wilson’s state qualifying team were Ben Walker, seventh; Ryland Hayes, eighth; Jakub Gasiorowski, ninth; and Braden Fears. The team is coached by Colleen Sutliff.
Otter Creek’s team consists of students Rebecca Gore, Eric Grassick, Kaitlyn Ross and Drew Theisz. The school’s Lillian Boyer also qualified for the state finals with a 15th-place regional finish. Nick Utterback is the team’s coach.
Josiah Beachy of Terre Haute Christian Home Educators finished 12th to be a state qualifier.
Other area middle schools with teams and alternate competitors this year were Greencastle, Saint Patrick, Sarah Scott and West Vigo.
Organized by the Indiana Society for Professional Engineers’ Francis Vigo chapter and Rose-Hulman’s Department of Mathematics, MATHCOUNTS is one of the nation’s largest and most successful education partnerships. It increases academic and professional opportunities for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students. Each student participates in three rounds of competition: Sprint, testing quickness to solve problems; Target, testing problem-solving skills; and Team, testing teamwork abilities.
The regional was organized by Rose-Hulman mathematics professor Leanne Holder, with assistance from faculty colleagues John Rickert, Stephanie Hill, Simon Jones and Mario Simoni, ISPE Francis Vigo Treasurer Denis Radecki and nearly two dozen Rose-Hulman student volunteers.
Competition sponsors were ISPE’s Francis Vigo chapter, Rose-Hulman, Terre Haute Savings Bank, Bemis, Tri Kappa, Sycamore Engineering, Novelis, Elanco-Clinton Laboratories, and Baesler’s Market.
