Michael Carbonaro to perform at Rose-Hulman

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will feature an actor, magician and improv artist for its opening show of the 2022-23 Performing Arts Series.
Michael Carbonaro, known for his hit truTV series “The Carbonaro Effect,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in Hatfield Hall.
His show “Carbonaro: Lies on Stage” includes magic, shenanigans and wonder for audiences of all ages.
Tickets are $42 for adults, $37 for those under 18 years old and faculty/staff. VIP tickets range from $167 to $192. Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets also could be purchased at the lobby ticket desk, beginning one hour before the show.
