Mental Health America of West Central Indiana has a plan to combat the spread of COVID-19 in its residential communities.
In effort to keep social contact to a minimum, MHAWCI’s main office will be closed to all visitors with the exception of business delivery such as USPS and Fedex until April 13.
Tenants at YOUinty House, YOUnity Village, and Liberty Village have been advised to stay home to prevent the chance of contamination and/or spread.
All social activities and gatherings at every apartment complex have been canceled or postponed.
The Tiny Home Ground-Breaking Ceremony on March 31 has also been postponed, with a future date to be determined.
The agency offers the following suggestions to individuals who are beginning to experience “forced” isolation.
• Use your smart phone to stay connected to family and friends. Shift from texting to voice or video calling to feel more connected.
• Keep comfortable. Do the things you already enjoy doing at home; just do more of them.
• Practice stress relief whenever you feel anxiety building – do some deep breathing, exercise, read, dig in the garden, eat some ice cream – whatever works for you.
• Don’t do anything you’d consider to be unhealthy for you, such as excess drinking – that will just increase your anxiety afterwards.
Keep looking forward. Make some plans for six months down the road.
For anxiety related to the virus www.virusanxiety.com.
