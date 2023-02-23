The Thursday morning ribbon-cutting for the new Metro Diner on U.S. Highway 41 may have set the benchmark for all future Terre Haute ribbon-cuttings.
After slicing the ribbon, managing partner Randy Paugh treated a host of city officials to a sampling of the new restaurant's menu items.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, THPD Chief Shawn Keen, Fire Chief Bill Berry, Deputy Fire Chief Joe Swan, City Clerk Michelle Edwards, City Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk, Indiana State University human relations official Sumalayo Jackson and members of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce enjoyed chicken and waffles served with syrup with a dollop of Tabasco sauce, biscuits and gravy and Charleston shrimp and grits.
Paugh, it would seem, was made for the restaurant business.
"This is what I truly love and enjoy," he said. "It is a calling. I love food — the main reason people join us is because of the great food we offer, but I do enjoy speaking to the people, new people every day and the regular guests that I get to know personally."
After serving as managing partner at Terre Haute's Outback Steakhouse for 10 of his 17 years there, Paugh ran the Metro Diner in Plainfield for five years, planning on one day opening one of the chain's 60 locations in Terre Haute.
The pandemic put those plans on hold, which turned out to be propitious because it freed up its current location, the former Ruby Tuesday spot on South U.S. 41.
According to Mayor Bennett, 33,000 cars pass by the restaurant daily.
Paugh describes the Metro as an upscale diner.
"We take typical diner food and we kick it up a notch," he said. "It's a very diverse menu and we make everything here in house from scratch. We're very proud of the food we serve here."
He added, "I'd put our club sandwich up against anybody's."
Metro Diner had its soft opening Feb. 6, and though it traditionally takes a new restaurant a month or so to get operations up to speed, Paugh thinks the Metro is already there.
"I hired a great crew — we had a lot of applicants so I could be super-selective about the people I brought on," he said.
Metro Diner currently serves breakfast and lunch, with the dinner menu to be added in phases in March beginning on weekends.
By April, Paugh expects his restaurant to be open daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Metro Diner is at 3451 U.S. Highway 41.
