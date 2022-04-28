Metro Diner coming to former Ruby Tuesday spot

The former Ruby Tuesday location in Terre Haute will soon house a new restaurant called Metro Diner.
The restaurant is slated to open in the fourth quarter of this year at 3451 S. U.S. 41, Mariah Kulkin, a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement. The store will be managed by Randy Paugh of Terre Haute.
“A Terre Haute native for over 20 years, Managing Partner Randy Paugh is excited to apply his 20+ years of restaurant experience in this market to open his first Metro Diner and offer something new to the friendly community of Terre Haute where guests will experience unique twists on diner classics and a warm welcome every time they walk through the door,” Kulkin said.
Paugh has worked for Metro Diner since September 2018 and was owner of Sweet Science Ice Cream and Yogurt Lab in Terre Haute. That business closed in May 2019. In addition to other employment, Paugh worked for 16 years for Outback Steakhouse from 1998 to 2014, according to LinkedIn.
The new Metro Diner is expected to hire up to 60 employees for all positions. Interested applicants can apply online at https://metrodiner.com/careers/.
The chain restaurant is most know for its signature Iron City Meatloaf and fried chicken & waffles featuring a fluffy Belgian waffle topped with sweet strawberry butter and half a fried chicken — both of which earned a spot on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.
The restaurant serves breakfast all day, lunch and dinner including an array of scramble bowls, eggs Benedict, 100% Angus burgers, shrimp & grits, salads and more.
The Terre Haute Metro Diner will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be the fifth location in Indiana and the first in Vigo County.
The former Ruby Tuesday Terre Haute store, at 3451 U.S. 41, closed in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic when Gov. Eric Holcomb required bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close to in-person patrons, which was extended by the governor through April 2020.
In October 2020, Ruby Tuesday announced it filed for a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company said it would permanently close 185 restaurants that had shut their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, which include its store in Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute restaurant location is owned by Orlando, Fla.-based National Retail Properties LP, according to county records.
