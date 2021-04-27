A Terre Haute man received a 16-year prison sentence Tuesday for his conviction at trial of dealing methamphetamine.
Dwayne Washington, 26, was ordered to serve only 10 years in prison, however, with six years suspended to formal probation. Judge Sarah Mullican ordered that he be placed in the Recovery While Incarcerated Program in the Indiana Department of Correction, which could result in a sentence modification if he successfully completes that program.
Washington was convicted in March during a trial in Vigo Superior Court 3, and had faced a potential sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison on the Level 2 felony.
The jury also found him guilty of the misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Washington was found not guilty on charges of illegal firearm possession and dealing a controlled substance and marijuana.
