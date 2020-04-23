Merit panel to review status of criminally charged deputy

The status of a Vigo County sheriff's deputy facing criminal charges will be reviewed Monday.
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Merit Board will meet in a 5:30 p.m. video session to review the status of Jeff Bell as a merit deputy.
First Sgt. Bell was placed on paid administrative leave April 8 following his arrest on misdemeanors charge of domestic battery and interference with reporting a crime. He has a hearing in Vigo Superior Court 4 on June 23.
At the time of his arrest, Bell had been a Vigo deputy 18 years.
