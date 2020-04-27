A Vigo County sheriff’s deputy charged with domestic battery has been officially suspended without pay while the criminal matter is pending.
The sheriff’s merit board voted 4-0 Monday in a video meeting to suspend First Sgt. Jeff Bell, an 18-year veteran of the department.
Bell was placed on paid administrative leave April 8 following his arrest on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and interference with reporting a crime. Bell has a hearing in Vigo Superior Court 4 on June 23.
In the brief meeting, merit board members Mike Vicars, Jeff Lee, Mark Miller and Rick Jenkins agreed with the proposed agreement presented by Sheriff John Plasse and read by attorney Craig McKee.
Bell and his attorney did not attend the meeting, but had previously indicated they agree to the suspension without pay, McKee said.
No date was given for a future merit board meeting.
