Mental health needs addressed with position at Rose, SMWC

Curtis A. Wiseley has been named the first executive director of a consortium aimed at addressing the mental health needs of students attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, DePauw University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Supported by an $8.1 million Lilly Endowment Inc. grant, the MINDful College Connections program enables the three higher education institutions to focus more efficiently and effectively on preventive care strategies and expand mental health services to students who need assistance, according to a Rose-Hulman news release.
Improving student mental health services is a top priority of Rose-Hulman, DePauw, and SMWC, and Wiseley will work within the consortium to develop its model and shape the future of college student mental health service delivery, the release states.
The MINDful College Connections program has an office at DePauw, but Wiseley and other staff members will regularly visit Rose-Hulman and SMWC throughout the school year to meet with students, counselors and administrators.
Wiseley has 16 years of experience as a director of mental health service operations, including the establishment of treatment facilities across multiple higher education institutions, and nine years as an associate/assistant professor in a mental health counseling program.
He has been nationally recognized for supervising counseling center performance; has experience organizing and providing prevention and outreach programming; and has advanced expertise with clinical technology.
Wiseley has been director of counseling and psychological services at Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania, since 2016.
From 2006-2015, he was director of counseling services at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky, after spending a year as director of Project ADDVANCE trauma services operations for Kentucky River Community Care in Hazard, Kentucky.
He also has partnered with Women’s Studies departments to offer sexual and domestic violence education and prevention events, and worked to support the unique needs of first-generation, LGBTQ+ and military veteran students.
Wiseley, an Army veteran, earned a doctorate from Wright State University’s School of Professional Psychology after receiving a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Eastern Kentucky University.
