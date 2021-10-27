Mental health leaders recognized at Hamilton Awards

Hamilton Center hosted its annual Hamilton Awards on Tuesday.
The evening featured Matt Brooks, former president and CEO of Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers. He has over thirty years of experience as a leader in Indiana in developing comprehensive public health initiatives and behavioral health policy and legislation.
This year marks 50 years of Hamilton Center’s commitment to serving the community’s mental health and addiction needs.
“The theme of 50 Years Further highlights how far we have come and yet, how much further we have to go,” said, Melvin L Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center Inc. The event highlighted fiscal year 2021 accomplishments and recognized those nominated for a Hamilton Award.
Katherine Hamilton fought for the inclusion, acceptance, and support of those struggling with mental illness in the early 1960’s. She emphasized the importance of community in her life’s work. In this spirit, Hamilton Center awards were created to recognize individuals and organizations who have significantly contributed to the cause of mental health and addiction while furthering the mission of Hamilton Center, Inc. in the community.
Hamilton Award winners included:
Volunteer category: Jillian Turner and Giana White (Vigo County) for their work toward ending the stigma surrounding mental illness, furthering the conversation on suicide prevention, and raising funds to support those efforts. The two created the Color Run to Save Lives, held at Fairbanks Park on Nov. 7, 2020, which raised nearly $7,000 and benefitted suicide prevention, awareness and education efforts in the community.
Community category: Michael Rentfro of Next Steps Foundation Inc. (Vigo County) for his work to encourage, empower and equip those struggling with addictions by building a universal referral network that allows providers to track patients through their mental health and substance use disorder treatment by ensuring that patients receive needed care and support.
Staff category: Art Fuller, executive director of Access Services at Hamilton Center, for his effort to lead and deploy Hamilton Center’s mobile crisis team, expand access services, and deliver high quality individualized mobile care to consumers, especially those in crisis. Additionally, Fuller has been characterized by his colleagues as the embodiment of a “consumers first” mentality: humble, dedicated and compassionate to all.
Hamilton Center Inc. is a regional behavioral health system in Central and West Central Indiana with corporate offices located in Terre Haute, Ind. Services are provided to children, youth and adults, with specialized programs for expectant mothers, infants, and people who may be struggling with stress, life changes, or relationship issues, as well as more serious problems such as depression, anxiety disorders, and serious mental illnesses.
