The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Vigo County chapter, will have an informational fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at Azzip Pizza, U.S. 41 South and Springhill Drive.
Azzip is donating the space and is giving 5% of each purchase to the NAMI group. Customers can dine inside or out. Just let the cashier know at the time of purchase that the donation is to benefit NAMI; or they can use their tag that was created by Azzip for NAMI.
Patrons can visit the restaurant any time during the day, but from 4 to 8 p.m., members of NAMI Vigo County will be in attendance to distribute information about NAMI and how it helps those in need.
For more information, call Sue at 812-201-3029.
