The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Vigo County chapter, will hold an informational fund raiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at Azzip Pizza, South U.S. 41 and Springhill Drive.
Azzip is donating the space and is giving 5% of each purchase to the NAMI group. You may dine inside or out. Just let the cashier know at the time of purchase that you are donating to NAMI, or if you have a tag that was created by Azzip for NAMI, use it.
You can visit the restaurant any time during the day, but from 4 to 8pm, members of NAMI Vigo County will be in attendance to distribute information about NAMI and how it helps those in need.
For more information, call Sue at 812-201-3029.
