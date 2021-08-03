'Memorial Skate for Chloe' set for Friday at Wigwam

A "Memorial Skate for Chloe" is scheduled 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Wigwam Skate & Event Center at 4600 N. Smith St.
The family of Chloe Carroll and Wigwam co-owners Robert Kramer and Henry Ledezma also have arranged for a fireworks show by Tyrone Greenwell at 10 p.m. Chloe was "a regular skater of ours for many years," Kramer said.
Admission is free, Kramer said, but there will be a $3 skate rental fee.
Attendees are encouraged to share photos or any memories of Chloe, Kramer said.
Carroll was fatally shot in the early morning hours of July 23 in the area of 13th and Poplar Streets. Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
