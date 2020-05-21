The Terre Haute Deanery has canceled its Memorial Day Mass at Calvary Cemetery. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis decided that it is in the best interest of families who would be in attendance, the Terre Haute Deanery said.
In addition, the Calcutta Cemetery Association Board of Trustees has canceled its June 7 annual meeting and memorial service at Calcutta Cemetery in Clay County due to COVID-19 and the plan that the governor of Indiana has set in place.
