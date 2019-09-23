Memorial service Thursday for retired THPD K9 Luca

Terre Haute Police are mourning the death of a retired canine officer.
Luca, partner of Sgt. Adam Loudermilk, died Sept. 16 due to progressive issues with his spine and hips.
A memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Cross Tabernacle.
A Belgian Malinois, Luca was selected by Sgt. Loudermilk in October 2010. The dog trained in Holland as a patrol canine and in narcotic detection.
Luca had many apprehensions during his career, excelling in narcotic detection. Luca was responsible for locating more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine during the largest meth seizure in Vigo County history.
In 2014, Luca located more than four pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, one of the largest seizures of this narcotic in the country.
On Aug. 6, 2018, Sgt. Loudermilk decided to retire Luca after a long battle with spinal issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.