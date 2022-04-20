A 5K and one mile fun run in Terre Haute honors veterans and those serving.
The 10th annual Memorial Day activity is May 30. The 1-mile fun run will begin at 8:40 a.m. and be contained within Deming Park.
The 5K will start at 9 a.m. and go through Deming and Dobbs parks with chip timing. The start and finish line are both in Deming Park.
Awards will be available for all age level 5K participants. Door prizes will also be raffled.
Preregistration for individuals 12 and under is $15; those 13 and older is $20. Day-of registration is $25. To receive a race shirt, register by May 16.
For more information or to register, call 812-232-0147.
