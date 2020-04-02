Dear Readers:
The Tribune-Star has been the primary news source for Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley for more than a century, providing information you need and want. The current coronavirus crisis coverage has underscored the importance of that responsibility.
However, the sudden loss of advertising business has added to what already had been an eroding economic condition and has caused us to restructure our resources so we can continue to fulfill our mission.
Effective May 3, we will reduce publishing and delivering the print newspaper to five days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) instead of seven days a week.
You will still have access to all our complete news, features and sports content on our seven-day-a-week website (www.tribstar.com) for the days you will not receive a print edition.
If you have not activated your all-access digital subscription, please contact us at 812-231-4274. A customer service representative will be happy to assist you.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in community papers around the country publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy in the future.
Discontinuing two print days of The Tribune-Star will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news on the other five days. The Saturday paper, for example, will be produced as a weekend edition that will include advertisements, news enterprise and other content now contained in the Sunday paper, the last edition of which will be delivered April 26.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. As an essential service to the community, we have been making our critical coronavirus coverage available free to everybody on our website and through breaking news and news alerts. The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our entire staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one to support our journalism. Call us at 812-231-4274 and a customer service representative will get you set up with a print/digital subscription or a digital subscription only.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
If you have questions about our restructuring plan, please contact me at robyn.mccloskey@indianamediagroup.com, or 812-231-4297.
This is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. We pray everyone is well and safe.
— Publisher Robyn McCloskey
