'Memento' exhibit of Peter Bruning's works opens Friday

Arts Illiana has been honored by the family of prominent Terre Haute artist, Peter Bruning, to present an exhibition of his work beginning Friday through Sept. 23.
Bruning was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1923. He studied art and foreign languages, and Germanic studies there and studied art in Switzerland and France. He moved to the United States in 1950 to teach German and French at Indiana State University, where he met his wife, Margaret. They briefly left the area for Bruning’s other university teaching positions but returned to Terre Haute in 1956 when he accepted a tenured position at Indiana State University. He and Margaret lived in Edgewood Grove where the raised their children Vincent and Miriam. Bruning died in 2018 and Margaret continues to live here in their home.
Arts Illiana’s “Memento” exhibition will feature approximately 65 pieces that include oil, acrylics and pastels. The works have been categorized as Indiana landscapes (several that depict images of Terre Haute): land, water and cityscapes; and people. Bruning’s daughter, Miriam, said, “We are just so excited to see my father’s art on exhibit for all to view.”
This retrospective will visually share the story of Bruning’s 62-year career as a renowned creative. He participated and won honors in regional shows and exhibited in galleries from Chicago to Florida to Germany. ISU, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and the Indiana State Museum have acquired his paintings for their permanent collections. Paintings by Bruning hang in private homes throughout Indiana, the United States, and internationally.
In addition, the work of Katherine Bierly will be on exhibit in the North Gallery. Bierly was born and raised in Terre Haute and is a 2022 BFA graduate of ISU. Arts Illiana Gallery director Cassandra Cook said, “I selected Katherine to exhibit concurrently with Peter’s exhibit because she is an up-and-coming local artist with the ISU connection and demonstrates a similar style to Peter.”
The public is invited to the opening of “Memento” and the opportunity to celebrate Bruning from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Members of Bruning’s family will be in attendance, as will many friends. All artwork in this collection will be for sale. Arts Illiana is located at 23 N. Sixth St. in downtown Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.