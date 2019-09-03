A series of community meetings set to begin next week will seek public feedback on a proposed operations referendum, budget cuts and the future of facilities as it relates to the Vigo County School Corp.
The Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools political action committee will conduct the meetings, which will take place at all VCSC elementary schools starting next Tuesday through Oct. 17.
The sessions will last from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the first to take place next Tuesday at Lost Creek Elementary School. Another will take place next Wednesday at Dixie Bee Elementary and Sept. 12 at Terre Town Elementary.
The meetings will include three topics, with about 30 minutes spent on each. The first topic will be the referendum and why school officials say it is needed. The referendum will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.
The fall referendum is for operational costs, not for facilities.
The district is seeking a referendum to increase property taxes for operating expenses by an estimated $7 million per year for eight years. It comes in response to costs for safety, health and wellness, the impact of property tax caps on transportation and the loss of revenue due to declining student population.
In mid-June, Haworth announced that the school district’s cash balance is declining significantly, and he proposed a combination of $4 million in budget cuts and an operating referendum.
The second topic of the community meetings would relate to budget cuts and general areas where cuts traditionally occur, although it will not include a specific list of cuts.
A demographic study will be presented that looks at school building enrollment, projected enrollment and implications for the future.
The third phase of the community meetings will be lead by the architectural/engineering firm Fanning Howey. Haworth describes it as the “dreaming phase” for future facility projects, which would include the comprehensive high schools.
“We know we face some difficult financial times, but if we think about facilities of the future, what are the things the public wants us to consider” as the district prepares for those facility projects, Haworth said.
He has proposed a building referendum for May 2021.
Other meeting times and sites are as follows: Sept. 17, Sugar Creek Consolidated; Sept. 18, Riley Elementary; Sept. 19, DeVaney; Sept. 24, Farrington Grove; Sept. 25, Rio Grande; Sept. 26, Hoosier Prairie; Oct. 1, Ouabache; Oct. 2, Fuqua; Oct. 3, Sugar Grove; Oct. 8, Deming; Oct. 9, Davis Park; Oct. 10, Fayette; Oct. 15, West Vigo Elementary; Oct. 16, Franklin Elementary; Oct. 17, Meadows.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.