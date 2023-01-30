A public meeting to provide information on and discussion of the full removal of the Markle Mill Dam from Otter Creek at Markle Mill Park is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Vigo County Council Chambers, 127 Oak St., Terre Haute.
The meeting is hosted by the Vigo County Board of Commissioners and Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the National Fish Passage Program and Ecosystems Connections Institute.
