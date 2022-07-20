The Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a meeting at 8 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Lion’s Shelter in Fairbanks Park.
This meeting is open to the public who have an interest in conservation in Vigo County.
Participants are encouraged to provide input on natural resource and agricultural concerns. Input will be used in the ranking of Farm Bill Program applications. Attendees will be asked to rank the top 10 concerns for Vigo County based on the provided list.
Information discussed and gathered at this meeting will help maintain quality technical assistance and may be utilized by NRCS for distribution of future conservation dollars.
To have information mailed or emailed if unable to attend, contact the district office 812-232-0193 Ext. 3.
