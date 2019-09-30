There will be a public presentation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Vigo County Public Library regarding the two referendum questions that will be on ballots throughout Vigo County on Nov. 5.
The community conversation is sponsored by the Vigo County League of Women Voters and the American Democracy Project.
The program will feature information on the the two proposed measures and provide the opportunity for community members to engage in a neutral, nonpartisan community conversation designed to aid in making informed decisions, according to the League.
The casino question will be the first referendum question listed on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. It will read, "Shall inland casino gambling be permitted in Vigo County?"
In a second and separate ballot question, the Vigo County School Corp. will seek additional property taxes in the amount of $7 million for eight years to bolster its operating funds.
Other forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Vigo County include:
7 p.m. Tuesday: the League of Women Voters Mayoral Candidate Forum. Terre Haute Mayoral Candidates will address important issues and speak one-on-one with attendees following the forum.
7 p.m. Oct, 8: League of Women Voters City Council Candidate Forum. Ten candidates running for the City Council will speak before the audience on important issues. Candidates running unopposed are also welcome to attend the event and speak with attendees afterward.
The League ask that attendees not wear any political attire, political buttons, or stickers in order to maintain a politically neutral atmosphere. Anyone wearing political attire will be asked to remove or cover-up the attire.
