While still in the final stages of planning, a public meeting on Terre Haute Regional Airport’s gateway strategic plan is slated for March 4.

Monica Newhouse-Rodriguez, managing principal of Newhouse & Associates, briefed the airport’s board of directors Wednesday.

“We will also be offering that as a Zoom meeting. We are getting really close to getting this wrapped up,” consultant Newhouse-Rodriguez told the board. “We have reached out to some sign companies for the beautification and way-finding signage and will have a meeting next to talk about the feedback from that.”

The plan’s focus is to protect the long-term viability of runways. The airport’s primary runway — Runway 5-23 — is 9,020 feet long.

“We are close to finalizing the plan,” she said.

In other business, the board approved Newhouse & Associates as the airport’s consultant, replacing the Indianapolis engineering firm Woolpert Inc. The airport traditionally selects appoints a consultant every five years, which typically coincides with the airport’s capital improvement plan.

“We are looking for more of a planner,” Dan Conley, a board member said after the meeting. “Through Newhouse, they can hire engineers for specific job purposes as needed. We are looking for her to bring the whole thing together” he said of airport development.

In other matters, airport Director Jeff Hauser said a decision on a proposed F-35 Foreign Military Sales Training Center could be delayed as the Air Force’s top position has yet to be filled. John P. Roth is serving as the acting Secretary of the Air Force until President Joe Biden nominates and the U.S. Senate confirms a new secretary.

Terre Haute Regional Airport’s Hulman Field is among five sites being considered for the sales training center, according to the U.S. Air Force. The center is used to train international pilots — mainly those from Singapore — on the F-35, a fifth-generation stealth fighter.

Board member Rick Burger said Terre Haute could get some attention in attracting an F-35 training site. That’s because Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, in January announced it agreed to buy a $2.05 billion minority stake in Duke Energy Indiana. GIC will hold a 19.9 percent stake in Duke Energy Corp.’s Indiana unit.

