Meeting for semi-pro hoops team now Nov. 4

A change of date will bring former Indiana University and NBA player Kent Benson, chairman of the Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association, to Terre Haute on Nov. 4, instead of Oct. 28.

Terre Haute is being targeted as an inaugural city for a new semi-professional basketball team for the Hoosier Hardwood league. Other cities targeted for the start-up league include Bedford, Pendleton and New Castle.

Benson will be in Terre Haute Nov. 4 from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Rick's Smokehouse, 3102 Wabash Avenue, to answer questions on the league and potential ownership/sponsorship.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Benson said he is taking his father to a doctor Wednesday after having back surgery.

"That is priority. I have to take care of my parents. They took care of me," Benson said.

Benson said he and friend Bob Petty of Pendleton are partnering to start the new semi-professional basketball team. The two started "Bibles For Ballers," which teaches fundamentals of basketball as well as bible lessons or guest speakers talking about faith.

Their first task is to get owners and sponsors.

"We will also defray expenses through ticket sales," Benson said.

Benson said the league's 2021 season, consisting of four to six teams, would be played on weekends in March, April and May, which would limit competition from other similar events, he said, with 10 home games and 10 away games.

The league will likely will play in high school gyms where possible. That is the case in New Castle and Pendleton, and likely the same in Bedford and if possible, in Terre Haute, Benson said, adding that obtaining ownership and sponsors remains the top priority.

"Right now this is an initial meeting to find interest in ownership and sponsorship and see if it is viable to bring a team to Terre Haute," he said.

The league will select players out of its own combine, the first to be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown.

"What made Terre Haute stand out to me is Terre Haute has great basketball at different schools there and I believe there is an interest in Indiana basketball as a whole, as the state of Indiana is a mecca for basketball, and there have been some great players come out of Terre Haute," Benson said.

Once established, Benson said players in the semi-professional league would earn between $500 per month up to $2,000 per month, based upon experience and skill. Each team, he said, would have a 12-man roster, with eight paid players and four practice players. The practice players would have weekly opportunities to compete for roster spots.

If successful, the league could expand into cities such as Evansville, Warsaw, Columbus, Fort Wayne, Richmond and others.

Benson said the Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association will be "honoring and respecting God, prayer, the United States of America, our national anthem, constitution," as well as veterans, U.S. service persons and first responders.

Benson was Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 1973 and won the 1976 NCAA Championship at Indiana University with a team coached by Bob Knight. Benson was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1977 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, playing 11 seasons in the NBA, first for Milwaukee from 1977 to 1980; then 1980 to 1986 for the Detroit Pistons; then 1986 to 1987 for the Utah Jazz; and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1988.

Benson is also co-founder of the Indiana Basketball All-Star Classic, along with Steven Stremming, founder of Excel High School Sports Publication. The basketball classic is played at Anderson University.

More information about the Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association can be found at ExcelHSports.com.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.