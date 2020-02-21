Terre Haute City Councilman Todd Nation will host a listening session regarding the Vigo County School Corp. property at Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue from 10 to noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Vigo County Public Library.
The public is welcome and is encouraged to participate.
The school corporation has announced it plans to sell its building and lots at 686 Wabash Ave., and the Capital Improvement Board has expressed interest in acquiring that property for use as surface parking for its downtown convention center project.
Nation has proposed an ordinance, which is still awaiting City Council action, that effectively would block new surface parking along Wabash Avenue and Seventh Street downtown.
The CIB originally planned to build a pair of parking garages to service the convention center and the hotels of that block. That plan was dealt a blow after an engineering review determined the site was too small for pre-cast structures and would cost much more than anticipated.
The CIB now would like to include one parking structure, rather than two, in its project. Its leaders say using the Seventh and Wabash location for surface parking would help the project financially and still allow the CIB to fulfill its obligation to provide some parking to the Hilton Garden Inn, which gave up some of its own parking property to facilitate the convention center plans.
Nation argues the plan now proposed by the CIB isn't what was originally sold the council and the public. He also says there are better uses for that piece of downtown real estate.
"Almost everyone I have heard from thinks we can do better than building a parking lot at Seventh and Wabash," he said in news release."I want to give citizens a chance to air those views publicly before the City Council meets on March 5.”
The councilman said results from the listening session will be compiled and shared with the council and with the CIB.
