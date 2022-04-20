There will be an Indivisible’s Meet the Candidates Night from 7 to 9:30 p.m. today (Thursday, April 21) at First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Terre Haute, 1875 S. Fruitridge Ave.

Candidates who are confirmed to speak are:

• For judge of the Superior Court, Division 1: Noah Gambill, John Nichols, and Jason Saunders

• For Harrison Township Trustee: Heather Hindle and Stacee Todd

All Democrats and Republicans in contested races in the primary election have been invited to attend.

