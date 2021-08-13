Meehan makes first court appearance

Mental illness and a “rich history” of medical issues including traumatic brain injury may be presented in defense of a former prison guard charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent in the July 7 shooting death of Detective Greg Ferency.
Shane Meehan, 44, appeared Friday afternoon in federal court in Terre Haute where his defense team said Meehan's mental and physical health could impact the premeditated nature of the criminal charge.
Magistrate Judge Craig McKee conducted the hearing as a continuation of an initial hearing began July 9 in the Intensive Care Unit at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
At that time, Meehan was being treated for two gunshot wounds sustained in a gun battle with federal agents outside the FBI's resident agency near the Vigo County Courthouse. Due to Meehan's condition during that hearing, McKee postponed the remainder of that hearing until Friday.
On Friday, a bearded Meehan walked into the courtroom wearing a black and white stripped inmate uniform and handcuffs, escorted by a federal marshal. He responded to questions asked by McKee and appeared to have no problem understanding the criminal proceeding.
In the criminal complaint filed July 9, the government claims Meehan threw an incendiary device at the FBI building to draw agents outside where he engaged them in a gun battle. Detective Ferency, a Terre Haute Police officer assigned to a federal drug task force, walked out of the FBI building where he was shot by Meehan but was able to return fire.
Meehan was shot twice but fled in his pickup truck. He was later located at the hospital, where he underwent surgery for his gunshot wounds.
During Friday's hearing, defense attorney Monica Foster said Meehan has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, which includes hallucinations and delusional thoughts. Foster said Meehan also suffers from post-concussion syndrome, chronic pain syndrome, seizure disorder and hypertension.
He was dismissed from employment at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Foster said, and he has been treated with anti-psychotic drugs and hospitalized for suicidal ideation.
Foster also asked the court to order the government to produce investigators' interviews with Meehan's wife and son due to their discussion of Meehan's mental health.
Foster said those interviews should be available through the Brady doctrine, a pretrial discovery rule that requires the prosecution to turn over all exculpatory evidence to the defendant in a criminal case. Exculpatory evidence is evidence that might exonerate the defendant.
Deputy U.S. Attorney William McCaskey pointed out Meehan has not yet been indicted and probable cause has not been established in the case, so it was early to apply the Brady doctrine to that evidence. McCaskey asked briefs be submitted to the judge on Foster's Brady request.
McKee agreed to have motions and briefs submitted on the Brady request.
Foster also asked to have the probable cause hearing and a detention hearing deferred to a future date.
The government had filed a motion asking for Meehan to remain in pre-trial custody.
McKee agreed to delays for both hearings, but no court date was set.
Meehan remains in federal custody but his location has not been disclosed.
A conviction on a charge of premeditated murder of a federal agent has a potential life sentence in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to five-years supervised release.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.