Meehan hearing in federal court now set for mid-August

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.