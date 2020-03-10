Two faculty members at the IU School of Medicine in Terre Haute are concerned people may be needlessly panicking in response to COVID-19.
Steve Templeton, associate professor of microbiology and immunology, and Americo Lopez-Yglesias, an assistant professor of microbiology and immunology, hope to quell some of the public’s concerns.
“For the public, if you are concerned about what is going on, visit the CDC and National Institute of Health websites,” Lopez-Yglesias said. “Those are and should be primary resources. They are doing an amazing job of trying to get information out there that is easy to understand.”
They are aware of information being shared on social media that might be unnecessarily heightening that panic.
Templeton, a former CDC employee and an immunologist, said, “We know who the susceptible people are. It’s not children. It’s not healthy people. We need to take precautions for the people who are susceptible to severe disease,” including those 60 and over and those with underlying health conditions.
That would include those who are immune compromised or have a chronic respiratory disease such as COPD.
Templeton and Lopez-Yglesias want to alleviate unnecessary fears “that the average person is definitely going to get it, or if they get it, it’s going to be severe. That’s not the case,” said Templeton, who previously worked for the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, part of the Centers for Disease Control.
For his doctorate, he also studied the immune response to mouse coronavirus.
Some of the reaction, including closing of schools and other events, might be an over-reaction, Templeton suggested. “Public health officials are put in a difficult position, because I think there is an expectation this can be managed completely. And I’m not sure that’s the case.”
There is much debate about the best way to limit spread of the disease “without disrupting everything,” Templeton said. “I think we’re still having that discussion.”
Lopez-Yglesias also cautioned against hoarding food or hygiene items. “You don’t need to go to the store and hoard toilet paper. This is not that type of event.”
Health authorities recommend people who think they have developed symptoms of COVID-19 should reach out to their own primary care physicians as a starting point; they should not go to emergency rooms but instead reach out by phone about symptoms.
Templeton and Lopez-Yglesias shared concerns that people with mild symptoms should remain home to avoid putting a strain on the health care system. If those symptoms get worse, the primary care provider will advise them when they need to go to an emergency room or hospital.
Lopez-Yglesias suggested people watch the following WHO video on COVID-19 to learn more about it: http://bit.ly/39C2ddA.
Sue Loughlin
